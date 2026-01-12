<p>Bengaluru: Shocking details have emerged during the investigation into the SSLC preparatory examination question paper leak case. The police have found that students had openly advertised the question papers on social media and sold them through private messages for amounts ranging from Rs 200 to Rs 500.</p><p>The North Division Cyber Crime police in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>, who are probing the case, have arrested a headmaster and five teachers and detained two minor students for their alleged role in the leak and sale of the question papers.</p><p>The arrested persons have been identified as Girish V D, headmaster in Tumakuru; Amjad Khan, an assistant teacher in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ramanagar">Ramanagara</a>; and Shahida Begum, teacher; Fahmida, assistant teacher; Mohammed Sirajuddin, teacher, and K Farzana Begum, teacher, all four from <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kalaburagi">Kalaburagi</a>. </p>.Those against reducing passing marks driven by vindictive mindset: Minister Madhu Bangarappa.<p>A senior police officer, told <em>DH</em> that investigation revealed that posts were made on social media platforms claiming possession of the question papers. Interested students were asked to contact the sellers through private messages, after which the papers were shared in exchange for money.</p>. <p>The leaked question papers were allegedly downloaded using teachers’ login credentials, raising serious concerns about the involvement of educators in the racket. Based on this angle, the police have arrested the teachers who are suspected to have either facilitated the leak or actively cooperated in the sale of the papers.</p>.Bengaluru techie murder: Teen neighbour killed her for resisting his sexual advances, torched flat to hide crime; What we know so far about this case.<p>"We suspect that the question papers were first obtained through teachers and later circulated online by students. Efforts are on to identify all those who posted or shared the leaked papers and those who benefited from the transactions", the officer told <em>DH</em>.</p><p>The police said all accused had been taken into police custody. Efforts are on by the police to trace the network involved in the leak and establish the exact role played by each of the accused.</p>