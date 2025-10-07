Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Karnataka Transgender Task Force flags survey flaws, demands door-to-door enumeration

The primary challenge cited was the mandatory requirement for transgender persons to report to assigned places, primarily district hospitals, for registration.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 01:29 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 01:29 IST
Bengaluru newsTransgender

Follow us on :

Follow Us