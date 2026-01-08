<p>Bengaluru: The Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) inaugurated its in-house Integrated Solid Waste Management Centre on Tuesday.</p>.<p>As one of India’s busiest airports, it currently generates approximately 24–26 tonnes of solid waste daily across its terminals, airside operations, commercial outlets and allied facilities.</p>.<p>The new centre enables scientific, end-to-end waste processing at source. It enhances operational control, reduces reliance on external handlers, minimises transportation-related environmental risks and contributes to lower emissions, improved compliance and greater operational resilience, a statement from the airport said.</p>.<p>With the facility in place, the airport expects to reduce landfill disposal to 2–3 percent of total waste, enabling 97–98 percent of waste to be recycled or recovered through in-house processes and authorised partners.</p>.<p>The centre has a total processing capacity of 77 tonnes per day and is designed to manage both organic and inorganic waste streams. Organic waste, up to 50 tonnes per day, will be treated through biomethanation technology, converting biodegradable waste into compressed biogas for use in airport kitchens, along with liquid organic manure and compost to support landscaping requirements.</p>.<p>The remaining 27 tonnes per day of inorganic waste will be processed through advanced segregation systems, with recyclables sent to authorised recycling partners and recoverable material used for co-processing in the cement industry.</p>.<p>Speaking at the inauguration, Hari Marar, MD & CEO, Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), said, "As a rapidly growing airport, we are conscious of the responsibility that comes with managing our environmental footprint. At BLR Airport, sustainability is about creating long-term value for people, the community and the environment."</p>.<p>He added, "The new centre strengthens our ability to manage waste at source, transform it into a resource and embed circular economy principles into everyday operations. This initiative reinforces our commitment to resilient infrastructure and responsible growth as we scale for the future.”</p>