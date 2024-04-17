KIA logs highest-ever passenger traffic at 37.5 million

Bengaluru: With 37.5 million (3.75 crore) travellers, the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru recorded the highest-ever passenger traffic in the 2023-24 financial year.
While 32.86 million (3.286 crore) were domestic, 4.67 million (46.7 lakh) were international passengers, the Bengaluru International Airport Limited (BIAL) said on Tuesday.
It said that the airport’s domestic sector recorded a growth of 17%, while the international sector recorded a growth of about 23% compared to FY’23. The overall growth reached 18%, BIAL, which operates the airport, said.
The airport witnessed the highest number of daily passengers on April 29, 2023, at 1,16,688, marking the busiest day since the airport's opening in May 2008.
In FY’24, 4,39,524 metric tonnes (MT) of cargo were processed at the airport, which continues to be the leading airport for processing perishable cargo in India for the third consecutive year, BIAL said.
"As we reflect on the past financial year, it's been a landmark period with the highest passenger and cargo figures ever recorded in our airport's history,” said Satyaki Raghunath, Chief Operating Officer (COO), BIAL.
“We've also seen an increase in the number of airlines as well as destinations we connect to. Our position as the No.1 airport for processing perishable cargo for the third consecutive year highlights our steadfast commitment to advancing cargo development facilities.
“With the successful launch of Terminal 2 (T2) and partnerships with leading airlines and cargo operators, we are poised to solidify our position as the premier gateway to South and Central India,” he added.
Rise in demand
According to BIAL, in FY’24, the Bengaluru airport emerged as the pre-eminent gateway in South India and connected travellers to 108 destinations (80 domestic and 28 international routes).
“The airport also experienced a remarkable increase in air traffic movements (ATMs), with 2,45,880 ATMs recorded during FY ‘24. Domestic ATMs saw 10% growth, while international growth stood at 13% compared to the previous financial year,” BIAL said.
Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Pune were the busiest domestic destinations, while internationally, Dubai, Singapore, Doha, Bangkok, and Abu Dhabi were among the top choices.
“FY ‘24 witnessed the launch of several new airlines and routes, including Air India Express, Alliance Air, and Fly91 on the domestic front, and Manta Air, Maldivian Airlines, and Thai Lion Air, contributing to enhanced international connectivity and accessibility for passengers,” BIAL said.
“Internationally, new routes to Munich, Dhaalu, Phuket and Denpasar have been introduced. Additionally, Virgin Atlantic started daily BLR-LHR flights, in the last week of March 2024. On the domestic front, BLR Airport has expanded its routes to destinations such as Salem, Shivamogga, Aurangabad, Jharsuguda, Ayodhya, Hirasar Rajkot, Nanded and Sindhudurg.”
Passenger traffic (in millions)
Year Domestic International Total
FY 2019-2020 27.78 4.58 32.36
FY 2020-2021 10.45 0.47 10.91
FY 2021-2022 15.19 1.10 16.29
FY 2022-2023 28.13 3.79 31.91
FY 2023-2024 32.86 4.67 37.53