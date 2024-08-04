Kidwai hospital holds multiple myeloma symposium

Bengaluru: Kidwai Memorial Institute of Oncology Bangalore (KMIO) on Saturday hosted 'Myeloma Matters: An International Symposium on Multiple Myeloma' to explore challenges and updates in treatment for patients.
KMIO sees an average of 75 to 80 new cases of multiple myeloma (cancer that forms in the plasma cells) each year.
Dr Shaji Kumar, Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic, Rochester, Minnesota and president, International Society of Amyloidosis, was the keynote speaker at the symposium. He emphasised that while multiple myeloma poses a challenge to physicians, newer therapies have emerged in the treatment of multiple myeloma, allowing patients to live longer.
Medical oncologists from across the country delivered panel discussions and lectures on the present advancements in the management of the disease. Dr Smitha Saldanha, associate professor, KMIO, noted that 32 of the 100 bone marrow transplants completed at the hospital were for multiple myeloma patients.
A patient who is considered the longest survivor of multiple myeloma and underwent an autologous bone marrow transplantation 19 years ago was present along with the hospital management.
