King Charles, Queen Camilla visit holistic health centre in Bengaluru

In the middle of his cancer treatment, his medical team in the UK reportedly suggested that he take a 'detox' and rest and recuperate to 'improve his overall wellbeing and immune system'.
DHNS
Last Updated : 30 October 2024, 03:31 IST

Published 30 October 2024, 03:31 IST
BengaluruKing Charles IIITrending

