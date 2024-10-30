King Charles, Queen Camilla visit holistic health centre in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: When in Bengaluru, King Charles III and Queen Camilla take a break from their regular English breakfast to indulge in some authentic vegetarian South Indian food, especially ragi dishes.</p>.<p>The heads of the royal family were in the city after an official visit to Australia and Samoa visiting the SOUKYA Holistic Health Centre in Whitefield for a “rejuvenation break”, it is learnt.</p>.<p>In the middle of his cancer treatment, his medical team in the UK reportedly suggested that he take a “detox” and rest and recuperate to “improve his overall wellbeing and immune system”.</p>.King Charles acknowledges Commonwealth's 'painful' history with slavery on summit agenda.<p>Loosening exercises, stretches, breathing exercises and meditation usually made up a major portion of their visit of four days, which would wrap by Wednesday (October 30).</p>.<p>During his time at the centre, DH has learnt that he underwent ayurvedic medicine, naturopathy, homoeopathy and yoga practices.</p>.<p>Besides South Indian cuisine, they indulge in fresh vegetable soup, salads, main course made with locally grown vegetables, and ragi-based snacks on the side when at the centre. They take these practices back to the Palace and Dr Issac Mathai, founder and medical director of SOUKYA, regularly visits the duo.</p>.<p>Charles and Camilla are reportedly big believers in holistic and integrated medicine.</p>.<p>People in the know noted that this was Charles’ second visit after his first trip in 2019 while the Queen visited with her friends two weeks ago, making it her ninth visit. Fascinated with the city, its weather and culture, they were particularly in awe with systems of organic farming and alternative and integrated medicine practised at the centre.</p>