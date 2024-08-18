Koramangala PG murder: Owner booked for negligence

A police probe revealed that Abhishek Ghosi, 24, a native of Madhya Pradesh who stayed in Bengaluru, walked up to Kriti’s room in the PG accommodation, stabbed her multiple times, and slit her throat before fleeing. Kriti’s murder in her own PG had sent shock waves across the city. The PG accommodation was pulled up, and safety issues were raised. The probe revealed that the PG accommodation had all safety measures, but it was a security lapse that led to the murder.