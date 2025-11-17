<p>New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar called on Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge here on on Sunday and is learnt to have raised the change of leadership issue in the state. </p>.<p>Shivakumar met the veteran leader at his residence along with his brother D K Suresh.</p>.<p>Though Shivakumar refused to speak to media after the meeting, sources told <em>DH</em> that the Vokkaliga leader had raised the leadership change issue.</p>.'Finally seeing visible change': Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw praises D K Shivakumar for 'cleaner footpaths' in Bengaluru after spat over infra.<p>Sources said Kharge reportedly told him to speak to Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi on the matter. </p>.<p>Speaking to reporters before the meeting, Shivakumar dismissed media speculations that he had resigned as state party president in protest against not being made the CM. </p>.<p>The DCM said, "I have to ensure that foundation stones are laid for 100 new Congress party offices in Karnataka". </p>.<p>He said, "I am meeting the AICC president to finalize dates for laying foundation stones for new Congress offices. I would like Kharge and Rahul Gandhi to lay the foundation stones. I am asking for a date before Dec 1, when Parliament session begins”. </p>