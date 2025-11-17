Menu
RSS route march passes off peacefully in Chittapur

The Swayamsevaks, in traditional ganavesha and bamboo sticks, marched for a few kilometres, with the local residents and women showering them with flower petals.
Last Updated : 16 November 2025, 21:21 IST
Published 16 November 2025, 21:21 IST
