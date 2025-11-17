<p>Kalaburagi: The route march conducted by Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rss">RSS</a>) passed off peacefully amid tightened police security in Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Priyank Kharge’s home turf of Chittapur on Sunday.</p>.<p>The high court had given conditional permission for the event. The row had attracted attention of the people in the state after tahsildar denied the permission last month citing possible law and order problems and the government’s decision to restrict the event on the premises of government land and other public places.</p>.<p>The Swayamsevaks, in traditional ganavesha and bamboo sticks, marched for a few kilometres, with the local residents and women showering them with flower petals.</p>.CPI(M) slams SIR, calls it a 'calculated political project' by BJP-RSS.<p>Thousands of people had thronged on either side of the route to witness the RSS path sanchalan which started from Bajaj Kalyan Mantap. They shouted slogans ‘Bharat Mataki Jai’, ‘Vande Mataram’, ‘Jai Sri Rama’, ‘Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji’. A total of 300 ganaveshadharis and the 50-member band had taken part in the march.</p>.<p>Saffron flags and buntings were put up across the town. Welcome arches were also erected at four places. The police had cordoned off all four roads connecting the town and conducted inspection of the vehicles, including buses entering the town.</p>.<p>Police had made elaborate security arrangements. A total of 1,200 personnel, including one additional SP, five DySPs, 18 CPIs, 51 PSIs, 110 ASIs, 501 constables, 250 home guards, eight KSRP platoons, six district armed reserve forces, one Army Service Corps troop, were deployed in the town as security measure. The police officers and personnel from Bidar and Yadgir districts were deployed on bundobust.</p>.<p>The Chittapur Town Municipal Council and police department had installed 56 CCTV cameras along the route. Police had also used 10 drone cameras to monitor the event.</p>.<p>The local governing body had given permission to put up 200 flags, buntings and flexes. </p>.<p>Highlights - The Chittapur Town Municipal Council and police department had installed 56 CCTV cameras along the route march. The police officials had also used 10 drone cameras to monitor the event. </p>