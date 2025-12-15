<p>Bengaluru: Kristu Jayanti University (KJU) marked the attainment of university status with a grand two-day celebration on its campus, attended by eminent personalities from academia, governance, and public life.</p>.<p>The celebrations were inaugurated by Padma Bhushan N Ram, former director of The Hindu, in the presence of Fr Dr Thomas Chathamparambil, Prior General, Carmelites of Mary Immaculate (CMI); Fr Dr Abraham Vettiyangal, Chancellor, KJU; Fr Dr Augustine George, Vice-Chancellor; and Dr Aloysius Edward, Registrar.</p>.<p>The first day featured addresses by Most Rev Anil Joseph Thomas Couto, Archbishop of Delhi, and Armstrong Pame, IAS, Joint Secretary, Department of Higher Education, Government of India.</p>.Teething troubles mar Day 1 of overstay charges at Bengaluru airport T1.<p>The speakers reflected on the role of higher education in nation-building and underscored the university’s commitment to academic excellence, values, and social transformation.</p>.<p>Reflecting on the milestone, Fr Dr Augustine George said, “The inauguration of Kristu Jayanti University is not merely the beginning of a new institutional phase, but the fruition of a dream nurtured with faith, perseverance, and collective commitment.”</p>.<p>The second day saw the release of the commemorative book <span class="italic">Luminescence–The Silver Journey of Kristu Jayanti</span>, authored by Fr Dr Augustine George CMI and Fr Joshy Mathew CMI, chronicling the institution’s journey from a modest plot of land to a deemed-to-be university.</p>