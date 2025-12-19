<p>Bengaluru: Workers from the Karnataka Rashtra Samithi (KRS) party were allegedly attacked while attempting to check illegal smuggling of rice provided under the state government's Anna Bhagya Scheme. </p><p>According to the FIR registered on December 18, the incident occurred on December 17 between 7.30 pm and 11.55 pm. </p><p>The case was registered following a complaint by Syed Parveez from JP Nagar, a KRS party worker. </p>.Child trafficking deeply distrubing reality of India: Supreme Court upholds conviction of Bengaluru man.<p>Parveez alleged in his complaint that the the KRS party workers were attacked near Yelachenahalli when they went to inspect the offence and informed the police. </p><p>Parveez claimed that Aleem was a Congress party worker and was involved in the offence, as per the FIR. </p><p>The FIR has named Aleem, Fayaz, Nayaz, and Sohel as the accused. A police official said that an investigation was underway.</p>