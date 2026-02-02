Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

KSPCB flags six-month timeline to divert sewage from Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake

The trust questioned the proposal to build pipelines within the lake boundary and expressed concern over permanent damage. However, officials convinced the tribunal to permit the pipeline.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 21:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 21:17 IST
Bengaluru newsKSPCBYelahankaSewage

Follow us on :

Follow Us