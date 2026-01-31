<p>Bengaluru: Minister for Kannada and Culture Shivaraj Tangadagi on Friday said that the state government, which is planning to transform poet laureate Kuvempu’s house in Mysuru into a museum, had reached out to his family seeking their co-operation for the endeavour.</p>.<p>“I met the members of Kuvempu’s family recently, and they have laid down some conditions, some of which are quite big. We need to discuss some of them with the Chief Minister,” Tangadagi informed the Legislative Council.</p>.<p>Responding to a question on the subject by BJP MLC Prathap Simha Naik, the minister said that the project had first been proposed in the 2018-19 State Budget.</p>.BJP accuses Congress government of neglecting backward class corporations.<p>“The family had initially asked for Rs 5 crore, which went up to Rs 10 crore later. The price quoted during the BJP’s tenure was Rs 15 crore. They have also laid down more conditions besides,” he added.</p>.<p>The government’s plan to transform former CM S Nijalingappa’s house into a museum had met with success, Tangadagi said.</p>.<p>“The entire family of the former CM came together, and is co-operating with the government. The matter was settled at Rs 5 crore,” the minister said.</p>.<p>Replying to another query by BJP MLC Dr Dhananjaya Sarji, Tangadagi reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to educate people about the lives and deeds of Karnataka’s illustrious personalities, and to that end, handbooks were being published and distributed to schoolchildren.</p>