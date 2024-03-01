Bengaluru: Lake funding dries to Rs 35 crore

Bengaluru: The development of lakes does not seem to be the priority for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) since the fund allocation for the development and maintenance of lakes has come down significantly. While the civic body had earmarked Rs 102.32 crore in the 2023-24 budget, this has come down to Rs 35 crore in the budget presented for FY 2024-25.
Lakes play a crucial role in flood mitigation and hence development of lakes is especially important given the floods the city witnesses every monsoon. According to BBMP, of the 205 lakes in the city, only 114 have been developed over the last few years.
The allocation of Rs 35 crore is to be used towards the development and improvement of lakes by taking up the fencing work, installation of aerators, development of wetland, installation of trash barriers, and construction of toilets and security rooms at the lakes, the budget proposed.
While the budget allocation has been meagre, the civic body is planning to introduce a new policy– ‘Community Involvement for Park Conservation Policy (CIPC)’ to attract investments from corporates, the public, and Resident Welfare Associations (RWA) for lake development.
“The policy will enable corporates, the public, and RWAs to build facilities and assets for lakes. The policy has been presented before the High Court and will be implemented as soon as we get approval,” said Preeti Gehlot, BBMP Special Commissioner (Lakes).
(Published 29 February 2024, 21:34 IST)