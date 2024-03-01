Bengaluru: Lake funding dries to Rs 35 crore

Bengaluru: The development of lakes does not seem to be the priority for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) since the fund allocation for the development and maintenance of lakes has come down significantly. While the civic body had earmarked Rs 102.32 crore in the 2023-24 budget, this has come down to Rs 35 crore in the budget presented for FY 2024-25.