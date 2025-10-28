Menu
Bengaluru: Lalbagh percolation wells lift groundwater levels

In Lalbagh, close to 440 percolation wells have been dug by United Way of Bengaluru (UWBe), a non-profit organisation, to capture runoff water, impacting the ground water levels directly.
Last Updated : 27 October 2025, 21:20 IST
Published 27 October 2025, 21:20 IST
