Lalbagh's Independence Day flower show to honour Dr Ambedkar

Bengaluru: This year’s Independence Day flower show at the Lalbagh Botanical Garden, themed around the life and works of Dr BR Ambedkar, is expected to draw nearly 12 lakh visitors.
The 216th flower show, which celebrates Ambedkar's pivotal role in shaping Indian history through his contribution to drafting the Constitution, will feature a stunning display of 27 lakh flowers, including nine lakh cut varieties.
Scheduled from August 8 to 19, the 10-day event will showcase 85 varieties of annual flowers and 27 varieties of temperate flowers, with a total cost of Rs 2.8 crore, said M Jagadeesh, Joint Director of Horticulture (Parks and Gardens).
The Horticulture Department has sourced flowers from various regions across Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra.
Among the 85 varieties of annual flowers, visitors can expect to see chrysanthemums in 12 colours, zinnias, petunias in seven colours each, gerberas in six colours, and four colours of marigolds.
Other featured blooms include pinks, phlox, cornflowers, cosmos, impatiens, hill balsams, cockscomb, and curcuma from Pune.
In addition, 27 temperate flowers from Ooty’s Karnataka Siri Horticulture Garden will be on display, including red hot pokers, tuberous-rooted begonias, cydonia, azaleas and fuchsias.
Bengaluru-based artists and florists, including Satya Agarwal and Kalidas Raj, are collaborating to create elaborate floral structures within Lalbagh.
Agarwal said over 80 artists and workers began constructing these structures in the glasshouse on July 29.
Preparations underway for the Independence Day flower show at Lalbagh. Over 80 artists and workers have been at work since July 29.
Jagadeesh highlighted that the show will feature a larger-than-life floral replica of the old Parliament House, with a 12-ft statue of Ambedkar in the front.
The left wing will showcase a floral depiction of Bhim Janmabhoomi, Ambedkar’s birthplace memorial in Indore, and a floral model of Chaityabhoomi, where Ambedkar was cremated.
In addition, 80 metal plaques (8x4 ft) will narrate the key milestones in Ambedkar’s life, with plans for displays that portray his life journey, offering a 'jeevana darshana'.
Published 05 August 2024, 21:04 IST