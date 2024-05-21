Light to moderate showers to continue in Bengaluru till Sunday

Bengaluru: Evening or late-night showers will continue in Bengaluru until May 26, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has revealed in its short-term prediction.
The light to moderate showers will be accompanied by gusty winds. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for May 23 and heavy rains are expected to lash most parts of the city.
On Sunday, heavy rains brought the city to a halt causing traffic jams and leaving many houses flooded. The IMD data showed that the city received close to 18 mm of rainfall.
For the next 48 hours, cloudy weather with rain is expected to continue in Bengaluru, with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius and 21 degrees Celsius, respectively.
Published 20 May 2024, 20:21 IST