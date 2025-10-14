<p>Bengaluru: The Karnataka Lokayukta police on Tuesday morning raided 12 government officers in different parts of the state, including Bengaluru, in connection with disproportionate assets cases. </p>.<p>Among the searched were V Sumangala, director, Karnataka Board of Secondary Education; and N K Gangamari Gowda, surveyor, special land acquisition office-2 (BMRCL). </p><p>Raids are currently underway in eight districts, including Haveri, Davangere, Hassan and Kalaburgi. </p><p>Details of the seizures and recoveries are awaited.</p>