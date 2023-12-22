JOIN US
Lokayukta sleuths raid government hospitals in Bengaluru

Last Updated 22 December 2023, 09:32 IST

Bengaluru: Lokayukta sleuths on Friday raided ten government hospitals in Bengaluru Urban and Rural districts following complaints about irregularities and illegalities.

The raids were carried out in government hospitals at Nelamangala, Yelahanka, K R Puram, Jayanagara, KC General Hospital, Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, Indira Gandhi Hospital, Rajiv Gandhi Hospital, Gausia Hospital and Vani Vilas Hospital, Lokayukta sources said.

The Director General of Police (Lokayukta) Prashant Kumar Thakur inspected K C General Hospital and Yelahanka Public Hospital while the Inspector General of Police Dr A Subramanyeswara Rao visited Sanjay Gandhi Hospital and Vani Vilas Hospital, they said.

(Published 22 December 2023, 09:32 IST)
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaCrimeLokayukta

