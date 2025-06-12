Lorry rams into bike in Bengaluru, kills woman riding pillion  

<p>Bengaluru: A concrete mixer lorry ran over a woman pillion rider, killing her on the spot on the flyover towards the airport in the northern part of the city on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The incident occurred on the Venkatala flyover, near Kogilu Cross, Yelahanka, on the stretch heading towards the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) around 1 pm on Wednesday.</p>.<p>A couple, 60-year-old Prakash and 53-year-old Ratna from Nagarabhavi, were travelling on a bike towards their daughter's home in Chikkajala when the lorry hit the back of their vehicle. Both of them were thrown onto the road, and the lorry's back wheel ran over Ratna. She was killed on the spot.</p>.First direct train from Bengaluru to Uttarakhand.<p>Ratna is survived by her husband and three daughters, who are all married.</p>.<p>The Yelahanka traffic police traced and detained the driver, who had briefly absconded. They have filed a case against him for rash and negligent driving and causing death by negligence.</p>