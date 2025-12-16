Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiawest bengal

Messi event fiasco: Aroop Biswas's resignation as West Bengal sports minister accepted; CM to hold charge

The chief minister has decided to keep the Sports and Youth Welfare Department under her own charge for the time being, Trinamool Congress spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said.
Last Updated : 16 December 2025, 12:35 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 December 2025, 10:04 IST
India NewsLionel MessiKolkataMamata Banerjeeresignation

Follow us on :

Follow Us