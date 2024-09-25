Love triangle drives man to murder childhood friend in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a 24-year-old man who allegedly murdered his childhood friend because the latter got close to the girl he liked.
The suspect, Deevesh, fought with his close friend Varun and smashed his head. Varun subsequently died from the injuries.
The incident was reported from Neeru Bhavi Road in northern Bengaluru’s Sanjaynagar on September 21.
Sanjaynagar police received information about the incident from a passerby and tracked down Deevesh within 12 hours.
"We picked up the suspect from Soundarya Park near ISRO Road in Sanjaynagar after receiving credible leads from our informants," the police said in a statement.
Police investigations revealed a love triangle was likely the motive for the crime.
Deevesh and Varun, both from a village in Udupi, were friends since schooldays. They also had a common woman friend. The three friends later moved to Bengaluru for employment.
While Varun started dating a woman in Bengaluru, Deevesh fell in love with the childhood friend. Varun is also said to have developed a close relationship with their childhood friend.
Deevesh became jealous as Varun got closer to her in the last two months, but did not react. However, things came to a head at Varun’s birthday party.
The three friends partied in Koramangala on September 20, Varun’s birthday. Deevesh couldn’t tolerate Varun and the woman getting close.
The next day, he confronted Varun and had an argument with him. The fight turned violent as Deevesh pushed Varun down and smashed his head with a hollow brick, inflicting a fatal blow on him, according to police.
Published 25 September 2024, 02:25 IST