LS results in Karnataka proved people rejected Congress' misrule: BY Vijayendra

Bengaluru: The BJP on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Congress in Karnataka, saying the Lok Sabha election results in the state have proved the people have stood up against the latter's 'misrule' in just one year.

With the BJP and its alliance partner JD(S) bagging 19 out of the 28 Lok Sabha seats in Karnataka, the party's state president B Y Vijayendra said the election results have proved once again that the state is BJP's citadel in south India.

During an event organised to felicitate the 19 NDA MPs including 17 from BJP, Vijayendra said people have blessed the alliance between the saffron party and the JD(S).

He also congratulated the party leaders and workers for their tireless work during the election, which fetched good result in the LS elections.