Mahadevapura gets Rs 50 crore for 47 repair works

Bengaluru: Mahadevapura, which suffered extensive damage due to heavy rains a couple of years ago, has received a grant of Rs 50 crore to undertake repair works. A majority of the funds have been earmarked for building roadside drains as well as asphalting the roads. The work will begin after the election code of conduct is lifted, officials said.
In total, 47 works have been identified in the flood-hit layouts. Approximately Rs 4 crore to Rs 6 crore have been earmarked for each of the wards such as Belathur, Garudacharpalya, Doddakannelli, Bellandur, Munnekolala, Hagaduru, Doddanekundi, Hoodi, Kagudi, and Varthur. The civic body has completed the process of selecting the contractors.
However, sources say the work did not begin because of the Lok Sabha polls.
Aravind Limbavali, former MLA of Mahadevapura, said that the BBMP had initially provided Rs 80 crore for repairing flood-hit areas of Mahadevapura as it is also the largest contributor of property tax.
“When the government changed in the state, the funds were diverted for some other projects. After I put pressure on the officials, the civic body has earmarked Rs 50 crore in the budget,” he said.
Among the layouts where the road and drain improvement works are identified are Blessing Garden, Huliyappa Layout, Varanasi Village, Euro School Road in Garudacharpalya, Vasvani, Deepa Nursing Home, Pearls Paradise, Hanumanthappa Garden, Muneshwara Layout, AB Vajpayee Road, Patalamma Layout, Sai Layout, Kaveri Layout, Coconut Garden, HAL Layout, Ayyappa Nagar, Gururaja Layout, Lakshmi Narayana Layout, Panathur, Sapthagiri Layout, and others.
The construction of a retaining wall between Manumathapa Garden and Ramaiah Garden in Kadugodi is one of the 47 works planned.