Maid, watchman gang up with 4 others to rob employer

A maid and the watchman, working at a house in Jayanagar 5th block, allegedly conspired with four others to rob the residence.
Jayanagar police have initiated a search for the suspects, who are reportedly from Nepal. The cops are confident about recovering stolen valuables and cash worth Rs 25 lakh. The suspects had been employed by the complainant just six days before the incident. The latter’s family resided on the third floor of the building, their parents lived next door.
On Wednesday at 8.15 am, the complainant dropped his daughter off at school and returned home.
He was met by their maid, who was cleaning outside. Upon entering the house, he was shocked to find four men who accosted him.
Speaking to DH, the complainant recounted, “They restrained me, tied my hands and legs, gagged me with a cloth, and locked me inside a room.’
He said that the intruders had already ransacked his house before his arrival. After locking him up him in a room, they proceeded to break into his parents’ house next door and stole valuables.
He was eventually freed by his wife around 1 pm upon her return home.
The complainant alleged that the maid and the watchman, who were employed together shortly before the incident, were on the run.
‘The maid knew about our family’s daily routine, including our visits to the Gurudwara. She gathered information about our family members and their daily activities from my daughter,’ he revealed.
“The family didn’t have many details about the maid and the watchman. However, the robbers had visited the house without covering their faces so we will trace them by some means. It appears to be a well-planned and executed plot,” the police officer told DH.