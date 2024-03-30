Making every drop count

"The National Framework on the Safe Reuse of Treated Water by the Ministry of Jal Shakti has outlined some of the standards for reuse. For existing industrial reuse, it points to the CPHEEO manual and standards yet to be set to an upcoming guideline on 'Treated Industrial Wastewater Reuse' drafted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The framework also advocates for reuse in construction and specifies that the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) will develop guidelines for standardisation and use of treated used water (TUW) in construction industries," says Shreya Nath, managing partner of Urban Water Programme, WELL Labs.