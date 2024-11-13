Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Malleswaram Kadalekai Parishe from November 15-18

The annual groundnut fair will be plastic-free and farmer-friendly. In response to the growing waste generated during the event, they opted to use paper and cloth bags instead of plastic this year.
DHNS
Last Updated : 12 November 2024, 21:50 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2024, 21:50 IST
India NewsBengaluruKarnataka NewsKarnatakaMalleswaramgroundnut

Follow us on :

Follow Us