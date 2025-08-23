Man arrested for 7 two-wheeler thefts in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The Banaswadi police have arrested a man and recovered eight stolen two-wheelers worth Rs 6 lakh, cracking seven bike theft cases in the city. </p>.<p>The complainant had reported his two-wheeler stolen after he had parked it on Kammanahalli Main Road on July 20. When he returned from work in the evening, the bike was gone. A case of theft was registered, and the police began their investigation, gathering information from witnesses in the area. </p>.<p>On August 3, a man was spotted acting suspiciously, parking a two-wheeler without a number plate near a tea stall on the same road. The police arrested the suspect named Mohammed Jaffar Sadiq, 23, and questioned him. </p>.Bengaluru startup announces India’s first indigenous, MALE autonomous combat aircraft.<p>During interrogation, the suspect is reported to have confessed to the theft and revealed that he was a serial offender, having stolen several two-wheelers from different parts of the city. He then led the police to various locations in KG Halli, Sampigehalli and Thanisandra, where he had hidden the stolen vehicles. </p>.<p>On August 4, based on his information, the police seized seven more two-wheelers, bringing the total number of recovered bikes to eight.</p>.<p>The police have successfully linked the recovered vehicles to seven existing theft cases, with ongoing efforts to trace the owner of the eighth vehicle. </p>.<p>The suspect was produced before the court on August 4 and has since been remanded in judicial custody. The investigation is still ongoing. </p>