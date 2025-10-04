Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru: Man arrested for attacking women, snatching chains; accomplice absconding

A senior officer told DH the suspect’s name has been withheld to avoid jeopardising the probe and the arrest of his accomplice. The suspects are known offenders, the officer said.
Last Updated : 03 October 2025, 20:32 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 October 2025, 20:32 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrime

Follow us on :

Follow Us