Bengaluru: Man arrested for attacking women, snatching chains; accomplice absconding

<p>Bengaluru: The Girinagar police have arrested a suspect who, along with an accomplice, attacked two women with machetes and snatched their gold chains.</p>.<p>A senior officer told <em>DH</em> the suspect's name has been withheld to avoid jeopardising the probe and the arrest of his accomplice. The suspects are known offenders, the officer said.</p><p>The incident took place on September 14 at Eshwari Nagar. The police said the victims, both homemakers, were returning home after a function when the assailants, wearing helmets and riding a motorcycle, waylaid them and demanded gold ornaments.</p>.<p>When the women refused, one of the suspects swung a machete, injuring one woman on her hand.</p>.<p>The duo fled with chains weighing about 45 grams and 10 grams. CCTV footage of the incident later went viral.</p>