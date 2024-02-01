Bengaluru man arrested for groping woman at hotel

Bengaluru: Vijayanagar police in western Bengaluru arrested a man for touching a woman inappropriately at a hotel, police officials said on Wednesday.
The suspect, Chandan, is a resident of Hampi Nagar, who worked as a domestic LPG cylinder delivery boy.
According to the police, on December 30, Chandan, along with a few friends, was at a local hotel. The victim was also present at the time.
His friends dared Chandan to touch the woman. He accepted the dare, approached the woman, who was at the cash counter, and touched her. When the woman objected, Chandan and his friends fled.
Police, who registered a case, identified the suspect after scouring the hotel's CCTV footage. Chandan was arrested recently and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), an investigator said.