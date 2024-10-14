Man arrested for killing 76-year-old father in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A 76-year-old man was allegedly killed by his 42-year-old son following an argument on Saturday night in Bannerghatta, on the southern outskirts of Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Police have arrested the son, Vinod Kumar, who is a labourer.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigations revealed that Kumar returned home intoxicated on Saturday night and got into a heated argument with his father, Velayudhan, over wearing a lungi. The disagreement escalated, leading to Kumar allegedly assaulting and kicking his father.</p>.Bengaluru lost record Rs 1,242 crore to cybercrimes this year.<p>“Kumar assaulted his father with his hands and kicked him. Velayudhan collapsed on the spot and died a few minutes later,” an investigator told <em>DH</em>, adding that while the lungi argument appears to have triggered the incident, further details are under investigation.</p>.<p>After Velayudhan collapsed, Kumar’s brother called the police, who arrived at the scene and arrested Kumar. The body was sent for post-mortem to determine the exact cause of death.</p>.<p>Originally from Kerala, the family has been living in Bengaluru for several years. Police noted that Kumar, known to frequently drink heavily, often argued with his father.</p>.<p>The Bannerghatta police have filed an FIR under BNS Section 103 (murder).</p>