Man arrested for killing 76-year-old father in Bengaluru

Preliminary investigations revealed that the man returned home intoxicated on Saturday night and got into a heated argument with his father over wearing a lungi.
DHNS
Last Updated : 13 October 2024, 23:08 IST

Published 13 October 2024, 23:08 IST
