Man arrested for killing mother over financial dispute in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: The police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the murder of his 45-year-old mother, which occurred on November 8 in southeast Bengaluru’s Hongasandra.</p>.<p>The woman, Jayamma, a homemaker who had recently moved to a rented house in Hongasandra near Bommanahalli, was found dead inside her residence last week. Police reports indicate that the suspect smothered her, smashed her head against a wall, and then strangled her to death.</p>.<p>The crime was discovered on November 9 when a friend of Jayamma’s younger son visited to deliver groceries. After receiving no response despite repeated knocking, he informed the landlord, who used a spare key to open the door, to find Jayamma lying in a pool of blood.</p>.TCS board approves up to Rs 16k-cr share buyback plan.<p>Investigators initially questioned Jayamma’s younger son, a KSRTC driver, but ruled out his involvement as he was at work at the time of the murder.</p>.<p>An officer involved in the investigation stated, “Jayamma had been living apart from her elder son, Umesh, due to financial disputes. Our probe led us to Umesh, who was picked up for questioning at KR Market, where he eventually confessed to the crime.”</p>.<p>Investigations revealed that Jayamma had recently sold her late husband’s property and had loaned the proceeds to others. Umesh reportedly pressured her for the money to buy a passenger vehicle. </p><p>Jayamma was reluctant to give him the money due to his history of heavy spending on alcohol. To avoid further conflict, she had moved out to a new residence, but Umesh tracked her down, and a heated argument led to the fatal altercation.</p>