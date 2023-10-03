Man arrested for robbing relatives using duplicate key, spent most sum to clear loans

The Thilaknagar police in the city’s southeastern limits arrested a man who allegedly robbed his relatives of gold ornaments and cash. The suspect, Mohammed Rafeek alias Rafeek Bin Sheikh Mehboob, 35, had managed to make a duplicate key of the complainant’s house in SRK Garden, which he frequented.
Bengaluru police commissioner B Dayananda said that Rafeek had obtained loans through loan apps, which was one of his motives for the crime.
“The other motive being the victims were his close relatives and it appears that there was a ‘jealousy’ factor involved,” Dayananda said during a press briefing in the city on Tuesday. “The suspect is from Bengaluru and had no prior cases.”
The police recovered Rs 1.16 crore worth of gold ornaments weighing 1.8 kg of the stolen 2.5 kg, Rs 74,000 in cash and a two-wheeler from the suspect.
As Rafeek frequented the complaint’s house, he had managed to obtain the duplicate keys, the commissioner said. “The complaint was a scrap dealer and was from a joint family. They were financially affluent. GIven a wedding, they had kept the jewellery and the cash.”
The incident occurred on September 23 when the complainant and his family were in Ramanagara to attend a wedding. When they returned on September 25 at around 1 am, they found that 2.5 kg of gold ornaments and Rs 8-10 lakh in cash were stolen. The complainant also found that the locks were unbroken.
Rafeek was arrested on September 30, booked under Sections 380 (theft in dwelling house), 454 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking in order to commit offence) and 457 (lurking house-trespass or house-breaking by night in order to commit offence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and was remanded in judicial custody.