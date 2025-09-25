<p>Delhi Police have booked self-styled godman Swami Chaitanyananda Saraswati, earlier known as Swami (Dr.) Parthasarathy, after female students of a private management institute accused him of sexual harassment and intimidation.</p><p>According to the FIR registered at Vasant Kunj North police station, students of the Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management in Delhi were allegedly forced to visit Saraswati’s quarters late at night. The FIR also mentions that one student was coerced into changing her name, while another was made to delete messages from her phone to destroy evidence.</p><p>The case was filed after the institute’s management lodged a complaint based on a virtual interaction held with more than 30 female students. During this meeting, several of them disclosed that Saraswati threatened to suspend them or withhold their degrees if they resisted his advances. Officials said many of the students targeted were from economically weaker backgrounds, making them more vulnerable to his pressure.</p><p>Police said at least 17 women have since recorded statements before a magistrate, accusing Saraswati of using abusive language, sending obscene messages, and making unwanted physical contact. Some faculty members have also been named in the FIR for allegedly forcing students to comply with the godman’s demands.</p>.Self-styled godman facing sexual harassment charges linked to 28 books with celebrity forewords.<p>The 62-year-old, who was a member of the institute’s management committee and often referred to himself as its “chairman,” is currently absconding. Multiple police teams have been deployed to trace him, and a lookout circular has been issued to prevent him from fleeing the country. Teams are also monitoring airports closely.</p><p>Investigators recently found a Volvo car in the institute’s basement, allegedly used by Saraswati, which bore a forged diplomatic number plate reading “39 UN 1.”</p><p>Saraswati was earlier associated with the Sringeri-based Sri Sharada Peetham, which has since distanced itself from him. He has also authored 28 books on management, corporate governance, and human values, many of which are still sold online with forewords or reviews from prominent personalities.</p><p>Officials said efforts are underway to locate the accused and bring him into custody as the investigation continues.</p>