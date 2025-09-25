<p>The much-anticipated crime drama <em>Daayra</em> has officially commenced shooting today. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and jointly produced by Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, the film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in key roles. Their roles reportedly promise intensity, depth, and intrigue.</p><p>Early behind-the-scenes glimpses have already set the tone—charged with raw energy and riveting performances, the glimpses hint at a story that is as gripping as it is hard-hitting. Mollywood superstar Prithviraj looks intense as a police inspector, while Kareena Kapoor Khan looks fierce, adding to the film’s gripping narrative.</p>.<p>The project marks a landmark collaboration between Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, as both production houses have given stories that are being lauded by audiences. Junglee reunites with Meghna Gulzar for the third time for Daayra. Earlier, they worked together on projects like <em>Talvar</em> (2015) and <em>Raazi</em> (2018).</p><p><em>Daayra</em> is co-written by Yash and Sima, along with Meghna. The movie allegedly delves deep into the age-old paradox of crime, punishment and justice, anchored by powerhouse performances from its lead performers.</p><p>With a powerful narrative, a masterful director, and star performers leading the project, <em>Daayra</em>, from Junglee Pictures and Pen Studios, promises to be one of the most anticipated cinematic spectacles in Bollywood.</p>