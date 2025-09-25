Menu
'Daayra' goes on floors: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Prithviraj Sukumaran begin filming Meghna Gulzar's crime-drama

Early behind-the-scenes glimpses have already set the tone—charged with raw energy and riveting performances, the glimpses hint at a story that is as gripping as it is hard-hitting.
Last Updated : 25 September 2025, 09:28 IST
Published 25 September 2025, 09:28 IST
