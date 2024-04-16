Man dies after falling from railway bridge  

Bengaluru: A man died after falling from the Chandapura railway bridge near Bommasandra on Monday, police officials said.
The victim, said to be in his 30s, is yet to be identified. He fell while walking on the railway tracks atop the bridge close to the Heelalige railway station, eyewitnesses said.
The incident was reported to the police, around 1.50 pm, under the jurisdiction of the Baiyappanahalli railway police.
A senior police officer, citing eyewitnesses, stated that the victim was struck down by an oncoming train, causing him to fall from the bridge.
Authorities suspect it to be a suicide attempt, considering the area's reputation as a "suicide point". However, an investigation is underway, including gathering information from the train's loco pilot.
The victim sustained severe injuries, including broken legs and head trauma, from the fall and impact of being mowed down by the speeding train, police sources said.
(Published 15 April 2024, 22:08 IST)