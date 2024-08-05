Man-elephant conflict: 2-day conference to thrash out solutions

Elephant range countries in Africa and Asia as well as the range states within the country will take part in the event where about 865 delegates from across the country and abroad, including Europe and the United states, will participate.



Khandre said effective steps to curb poaching have enabled a thriving environment for wildlife in Karnataka. "The latest census puts the elephant numbers in Karnataka at 6395 and tigers at 563. Karnataka has the highest number of elephants in the country. However, lack of habitat to accommodate the rising number has also led to elephants entering human habitats, causing loss of property and lives," he said.



Khandre said 30 people are killed by animals every year with 25 killed in 2024. At the same time, as many as 283 elephants have been killed in the last three years, of which over 30 were electrocuted and six were poached.

CAMPA funds for conflict mitigation works

Khandre said the Centre has not agreed to release funds from the Compensatory Afforestation Fund Management and Planning Authority (CAMPA) for works like digging trenches and building railway barricades.

He said the government will request the railways to provide the used track rails at subsidised price for the purpose of building barricades.

Cabinet to decide on Western Ghats notification

Responding to the Union government's latest draft notification declaring eco sensitive areas (ESA) of the Western Ghats, Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre said the issue will be placed before the cabinet.

About 20,668 sq km of Karnataka in 10 districts has been notified as ESA. "The state government has already rejected the Kasturirangan report. The latest notification will be placed before the state cabinet to take a decision," he said.

He said the Sanjay Kumar Committee set up by the Centre to discuss the issues related to ESA declaration did not visit any villages affected by the notification. "They had met me for courtesy but didn't visit the villages or talk to people affected by the notification," he added.