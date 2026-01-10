<p>Bengaluru: A 28-year-old man was killed after being run over by a BMTC bus near Electronics City on Friday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Kaniraj, a native of Tamil Nadu, police said.</p>.Bengaluru cops charge doctor with killing wife using anaesthetic drug.<p>A preliminary probe revealed that Kaniraj was riding a two-wheeler with two friends when he lost balance, fell on the road and was run over by the bus.<br>He was declared dead at a hospital, while his friends sustained injuries, police added.</p>