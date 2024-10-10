Man found dead; wife alleges harassment in theft case in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A man, in his 40s, was found dead by the Amrutahalli police in northeastern Bengaluru on Tuesday.</p>.<p>The wife of the deceased, Mohan Kumar, has alleged that another person threatened her husband in a theft case registered at the VV Puram police station. He took the extreme step due to this, she said.</p>.Man shot dead in UP's Sultanpur, cops suspect poll rivalry led to killing.<p>Kumar, a painter, slit his throat with a sharp object, police said. His body was found in an empty plot near Jakkur Double Road. </p>.<p>"We are awaiting the autopsy and forensic reports," said Sajeeth VJ, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast).</p>