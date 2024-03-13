Man found stabbed inside car in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: A 55-year-old real estate businessman was found murdered with multiple stab injuries inside his car near Bagalur Cross on Tuesday.
The deceased has been identified as Krishna Yadav, a resident of Maruthi Nagar. He was found murdered on the front seat of his white Maruti Swift car around 8.30 am, an officer told DH.
Office-goers and other road users were horrified to see the car covered with gore. One of them was Yadav’s son, who had come looking for his father as he hadn’t returned home the previous night.
As the cops opened the door, they found a knife pierced into Yadav’s left hand, chest and chin.
Police have opened a case of murder and launched a probe. Business rivalry and financial issues are the two of many angles being investigated by the police. The officer said that Yadav had left his house around 6 pm on Monday. As it was his daily routine, the family didn’t bother much. However, as his phone was switched off for a long time, his son went in search of him.
Forensic experts have collected samples from the crime scene. Police are yet to ascertain if the murder took place inside the car or if the body was brought in from elsewhere. Police are reviewing CCTV footage.
(Published 12 March 2024, 21:07 IST)