<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his neighbour, who had reportedly abused his mother, police said.</p>.<p>The Jnanabharathi police arrested Karthik, 26, on Tuesday and booked him for the murder of Avinash (36), a former school bus driver who had been unemployed for some time.</p>.<p>Police said Karthik's mother, Sumangala, called him around 10.30 pm on Monday, stating that Avinash was drunk and was abusing her and his grandmother.</p>.<p>Karthik returned home and, in a fit of rage, struck Avinash on the head and back with a steel rod. Avinash, who lived in a small room next to Karthik's house in Ullal Upanagara, collapsed and died instantly.</p>.<p>Police said Karthik and his mother attempted to administer first aid, but were unsuccessful. Karthik was arrested after his mother informed officials about the incident during a phone call.</p>.<p>Avinash was married with two children, but was separated from his wife due to his drinking problem. He had previously worked at a small hotel run by Karthik and his mother. "He helped them and lived with them. He also drove an autorickshaw temporarily," a senior officer said.</p>