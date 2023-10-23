Man murders minor daughter for eloping with boyfriend in Karnataka

Bengaluru: A man from HD Kote, near Mysuru, allegedly killed his own daughter for eloping with her boyfriend, police said.
According to police, the suspect Ganesh’s 17-year-old daughter went missing on October 14 from her aunt’s house in Naganathapura in Southeast Bengaluru.
The family lodged a complaint at the Parappana Agrahara police station. Police found the girl and handed her over to the guardians (uncle and aunt) on October 20.
On Saturday, around 10.30 am, an argument broke out between Ganesh and his daughter in Bengaluru. Ganesh lost his temper and hit her with a machete. She died on the spot, according to a police officer investigating the case.
Ganesh’s wife, who tried to stop him, sustained injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital.
The officer noted that the girl was shifted to Bengaluru from HD Kote earlier this month.
“The girl was reportedly in love with a guy when she was in HD Kote. The family learnt about her love affair and shifted her to their relatives’ house in Parappana Agrahara. She went missing from the place after which a complaint was filed. She was subsequently found,” the officer said.