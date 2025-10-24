Menu
Man shoots son in drunken brawl in Bengaluru

The accused, identified as Suresh (49), was arrested soon after the incident came to light. His son, Harish (28), sustained severe injuries to his face and head. He is said to be serious.
Last Updated : 24 October 2025, 10:01 IST
Published 24 October 2025, 10:01 IST
Bengaluru newsCrime

