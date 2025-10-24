<p>Bengaluru: In a drunken brawl, a poultry farm owner opened fire at his son with a single-barrel muzzle-loading (SBML) gun at Marenahalli village in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/doddaballapur">Doddaballapur</a> Rural district on Thursday night.</p><p>The accused, identified as Suresh (49), was arrested soon after the incident came to light. His son, Harish (28), sustained severe injuries to his face and head. He is said to be serious.</p><p>A senior police officer said that around 10.30 pm, Harish allegedly hit his father with a wooden log and abused him, saying that despite being his father, he had failed to find a bride for him. Enraged by his son’s behaviour, Suresh picked up his gun and fired at Harish.</p><p>Harish was initially treated at a private hospital before being shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru.</p><p>Villagers who heard the gunshot alerted the police. Scene of Crime Officers (SOCO) visited the spot and collected evidence.</p><p>Police said Suresh has been in possession of the licensed firearm since 1986, and the licence is valid until 2028. </p><p>"We are yet to collect the statement from the injured for further investigations," said the police.</p>