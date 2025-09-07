Man with machete arrested after video goes viral

<p>Bengaluru: A 33-year-old man seen brandishing a weapon in a public place was tracked down and arrested by police after a video of his actions went viral on social media.</p>.<p>Sharath, a resident of St Thomas Town, had reportedly been walking around with a machete, causing panic among the public. His actions came to the attention of the authorities after the video of the incident was widely circulated online.</p>.<p>According to the Pulakeshinagar police, a case was registered against Sharath as soon as the video came to light. He allegedly went into hiding after the case was registered, but police later traced and arrested him.</p>