<p>A remastered version of the 2015 Kannada short film <em>Patinga</em> was re-released on Daali Pictures’s YouTube channel, owned by actor-producer Daali Dhananjaya. The makers are celebrating the film’s 10th anniversary. </p><p>Directed by Shashank Sohgal, who made <em>Daredevil Mustafa</em> (2023), the film received critical acclaim and won awards including the SIIMA Best Actor (2017) for Poornachandra Mysore and a Special Jury Mention at the Oscar qualifying Bengaluru International Short Film Festival (2015). </p>. <p>Produced by Samvaada and Vidhama Studios, the 20-minute short follows Robin (Poornachandra), a free-spirited pizza delivery boy with a passion for bike racing. He is stubborn and youthful; as he juggles fast deliveries and winning races, somebody is after him to kill his swag.</p><p>Poornachandra recalled Sigmund Freud’s quote, ‘One day, in retrospect, the years of struggle will strike you as the most beautiful’, and said, “I remember reading this years ago, unsure if I’d ever feel that way. But now, it rings true.” </p><p>He added: “There’s a certain charm to the stupid confidence you have when you’re young. I played the character with the same energy and thankfully it was well-received.” </p><p>“Those days were fun, but we were always eager to see what the future held. Now, when I watch the incredible work of today’s short filmmakers, a part of me wishes I had arrived just a little later—or that they had come a little earlier—so I could have had the chance to work with them,” the 37-year-old actor shared.</p>