Massive fire breaks out inside Haj Bhavan

Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out at the Haj Bhavan in Bellahalli due to a suspected short circuit on Saturday evening; no casualties have been reported, police said.
The fire sprung up in the assembly hall at around 5 pm and gutted furniture inside the hall; no casualties were reported when the fire emerged, according to police.
A source from the fire department said that 14 firefighting vehicles were rushed to the location, following an emergency call. A thick blanket of black smoke covered the whole space making it difficult for anyone to enter inside, hence a good number of vehicles were rushed.
A senior police officer suggested that the situation was bad and the extent of the damage can only be substantiated after the assessment.
“It may be a short circuit,” the officer said, adding that multiple floors of the building were being renovated at the time.