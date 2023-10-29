JOIN US
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Massive fire breaks out inside Haj Bhavan

The fire sprung up in the assembly hall at around 5 pm and gutted furniture inside the hall; no casualties were reported when the fire emerged, according to police.
Last Updated 28 October 2023, 20:31 IST

Bengaluru: A massive fire broke out at the Haj Bhavan in Bellahalli due to a suspected short circuit on Saturday evening; no casualties have been reported, police said.

The fire sprung up in the assembly hall at around 5 pm and gutted furniture inside the hall; no casualties were reported when the fire emerged, according to police.

A source from the fire department said that 14 firefighting vehicles were rushed to the location, following an emergency call. A thick blanket of black smoke covered the whole space making it difficult for anyone to enter inside, hence a good number of vehicles were rushed.

A senior police officer suggested that the situation was bad and the extent of the damage can only be substantiated after the assessment. 

“It may be a short circuit,” the officer said, adding that multiple floors of the building were being renovated at the time.

