<p>Bengaluru: Annapoorneshwari Nagar police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly sexually harassing a television actress by sending obscene messages and videos on her Facebook account. </p><p>A senior police officer said the accused, Naveen K, used the Facebook ID ‘Naveenz’. The victim, who has acted in Kannada and Telugu serials, had been receiving lewd messages for past three months.</p><p>Naveen had initially sent her a friend request, which she ignored. He then began sending obscene messages through Messenger. Despite warnings from the actress to stop, the accused continued to send vulgar messages and videos, including videos showing his private parts.</p>.Fake FB a/c in cop's name: Special team to nab fraudster in Bengaluru.<p>After she blocked his account, he created multiple fake profiles and continued harassing her. The actress finally decided to meet him near a hotel in Nagarbhavi on November 1 to warn him, but he continued the harassment.</p><p>The actress then approached Annapoorneshwari Nagar police to register a case, and based on details shared by the her, he was arrested immediately and sent to judicial custody.</p>