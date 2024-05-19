Max Mueller Bhavan to host interactive game on misinformation

According to a release by the institute, the event is a tabletop role-playing game about the changing nature of trust in the mis/disinformation age, when information filtered through social media can influence the public’s general opinion. The event has been devised by KathaSiyah in collaboration with Studio Oleomingus and supported by the Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan. The two-hour game simulates behaviour resulting from interactions with information manufactured by large data systems, which can bend facts and public opinion. It allows participants to explore their ideas of trust and safety and tests their ability to separate fact from fiction to make decisions that aid survival in the game’s world.