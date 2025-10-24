<p>Bengaluru: Konanakunte police on Wednesday arrested a 22-year-old mechanic for allegedly bludgeoning a 40-year-old ragpicker to death with a stone in Yelachenahalli.</p>.<p>The accused, under the influence of alcohol, had snatched Rs 10 from the victim to buy tea.</p>.Ola engineer who died by suicide was not paid variable pay, incentives for 2 years, alleges kin.<p>Acting on a tip-off, police found the man dead outside a closed shop, his head crushed. A murder case was registered, and the body was sent for post-mortem. CCTV footage helped identify the accused, Sahil Pasha, a resident of Ilyas Nagar, who was arrested within four hours.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed that Sahil, often irregular at work, loitered on the streets and picked quarrels with locals.</p>.<p>On Wednesday night, he confronted the victim for money. When the man refused, saying, “Why should I pay you?”, an argument followed. Enraged, Sahil returned later, found the victim asleep, and struck him on the head with a stone, killing him instantly.</p>