Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Mechanic kills ragpicker over Rs 10 in Bengaluru

The accused, under the influence of alcohol, had snatched Rs 10 from the victim to buy tea.
Last Updated : 23 October 2025, 20:57 IST
Published 23 October 2025, 20:57 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsYelachenahalli

