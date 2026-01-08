<p>Bengaluru: A 26-year-old man, said to be suffering from mental illness, fell to his death from the 16th floor of an apartment in northwest Bengaluru on Wednesday.</p>.<p>The deceased, whose identity has not been disclosed, lived with his parents in Yeshwantpur.</p>.<p>Police said they were alerted by the apartment’s security guard. The family has not raised any suspicion regarding the death, and an Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered.</p>.<p>According to the UDR, the man, whose family hails from Dakshina Kannada, had been suffering from a chronic mental illness for the past six years and was under treatment. He had earlier studied in Europe and returned to India about nine years ago.</p>.<p>"An investigation is underway to determine whether it was a case of suicide or an accidental fall,” a senior police officer told <span class="italic">DH.</span></p>